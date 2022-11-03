Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

RSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $63,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $63,362.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,889 shares of company stock worth $1,087,165. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.