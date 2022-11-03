RXO (NYSE:RXO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. RXO has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

