Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) EVP Robert D. Fatovic Sells 16,808 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,365,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on R. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

