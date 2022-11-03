Salzhauer Michael Buys 2,425 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Cowen comprises approximately 7.1% of Salzhauer Michael’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Cowen were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $15,275,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 511,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cowen by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 281,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.67. 549,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Cowen had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cowen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.40%.

Cowen Company Profile



Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

