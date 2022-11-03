Salzhauer Michael Takes $459,000 Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,502 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in QCR by 7.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in QCR in the second quarter worth $227,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.82. 98,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,622. The firm has a market cap of $816.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.95. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

QCR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

