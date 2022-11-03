Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.
Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 12.0 %
Shares of SANA stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 48,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $972.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.41. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $23.50.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
