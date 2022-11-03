Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of SANA stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 48,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $972.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.41. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $23.50.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 904.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 264,030 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 17.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 43.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 255,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 841,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,483 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

