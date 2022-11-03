Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.30

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 1278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Several brokerages have commented on SPNS. TheStreet cut shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sapiens International by 10.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 595,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 10.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

