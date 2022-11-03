Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.20 and traded as low as $2.97. Sappi shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 1,636 shares traded.

Sappi Trading Down 9.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

