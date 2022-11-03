Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.73 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73), RTT News reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.98% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $113.42 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 46,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $185,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $222,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

