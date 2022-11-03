Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 55,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 227,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 67.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.99.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

