Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $279.38

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.38 ($3.23) and traded as low as GBX 272.82 ($3.15). Schroder Income Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 275.50 ($3.19), with a volume of 25,694 shares traded.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 291.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of £192.07 million and a PE ratio of 642.86.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Insider Activity

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Ewen Cameron Watt purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £8,370 ($9,677.42).

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

