Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 7,105 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.19% of Berry Global Group worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

