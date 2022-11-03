Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 9,204 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $917,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,591.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 35,427 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

