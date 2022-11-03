Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $354.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $337.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

