Scotia Capital Inc. Has $12.27 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 323,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 49,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 34,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

