Scotia Capital Inc. Has $19.52 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $224.58 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.16 and a 200 day moving average of $236.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

