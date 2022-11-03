Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 82,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $2,780,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 225,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,235,000 after buying an additional 117,229 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.74.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

