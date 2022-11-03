Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 45.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after acquiring an additional 604,819 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $214.54 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.77.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

