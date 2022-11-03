Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 8,018 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $20,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,569,000 after buying an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $132,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12.9% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,378,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after buying an additional 271,919 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 33.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 81,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 47.6% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $119.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.10.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

