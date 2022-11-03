Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,409 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $145.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average of $148.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

