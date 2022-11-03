Scotiabank Trims Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Target Price to C$40.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

GCG.A opened at C$26.05 on Monday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$24.50 and a 12-month high of C$46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$702.41 million and a PE ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.19.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.