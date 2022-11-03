Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Sealed Air Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 106.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

