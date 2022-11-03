SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEAS. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.67.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $56.79 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,903,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,903,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $737,960. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 18.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.