Secret One Day Volume Reaches $11,534.00 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $19.60 million and approximately $11,534.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00132929 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00238116 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00066563 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00026039 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00553468 USD and is up 11.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,365.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.