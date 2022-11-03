Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SECYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

SECYF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.62. 38,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,817. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

