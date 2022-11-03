Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.69.
Shares of SES traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.64. 1,103,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,723. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$4.58 and a 12-month high of C$7.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.29.
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.
