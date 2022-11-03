Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 6,616 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

