Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 550.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 2,481,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hyliion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 50.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 76.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Stock Down 2.5 %

HYLN stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $473.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

About Hyliion

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

