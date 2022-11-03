SelfKey (KEY) Market Cap Achieves $25.78 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SelfKey has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $25.78 million and approximately $233.04 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

