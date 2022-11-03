Serkan Kutan Sells 4,813 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CTO Serkan Kutan sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $19,203.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,280.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

American Well Stock Down 2.6 %

AMWL traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.75. 1,268,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.35. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The company had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMWL. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in American Well by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after buying an additional 2,053,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,000,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,574,000 after purchasing an additional 148,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,394,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Well by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,482,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 899,260 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its position in American Well by 69.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

