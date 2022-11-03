SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.08

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and traded as high as $22.30. SGS shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 64,338 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGSOY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,407.50.
SGS Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19.
SGS Company Profile
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SGS (SGSOY)
