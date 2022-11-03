Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Price Target Lowered to €32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Shop Apotheke Europe from €135.00 ($135.00) to €104.00 ($104.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAEYY opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.79.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

