Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.42. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 58,439 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Investec raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.7% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

