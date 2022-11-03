SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Down 3.4%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Up 3.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

