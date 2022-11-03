Silgan Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Silgan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLGN traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.13. 835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 90,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

