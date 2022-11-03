Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Silicon Laboratories worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 29,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $116.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.05. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.90.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

