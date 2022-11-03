Simply Good Foods (SMPL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL):

10/27/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $42.00.

10/27/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $50.00.

10/24/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $36.77. 546,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.80. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 200.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,956 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $38,604,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $16,321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 366,308 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

