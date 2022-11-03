Simply Good Foods (SMPL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL):
- 10/27/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $42.00.
- 10/27/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $50.00.
- 10/24/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $36.77. 546,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.80. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.