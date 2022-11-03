Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.75

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 4766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Sims Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Sims Increases Dividend
Sims Company Profile
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
