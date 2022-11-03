Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBGI. StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 831,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 70,731 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

