Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 70500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sirios Resources Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.43 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

