Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.84.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Sirius XM by 4.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

