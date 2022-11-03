Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.84.
Sirius XM Stock Performance
Sirius XM stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.
Sirius XM Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Sirius XM by 4.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
