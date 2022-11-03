SITE Centers Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

SITE Centers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SITE Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 288.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $12.14 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Mizuho upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

