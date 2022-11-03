SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.55% from the company’s current price.

SITM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

SiTime stock opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average is $143.02.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,070.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $983,774. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SiTime by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SiTime by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in SiTime by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

