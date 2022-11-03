Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.