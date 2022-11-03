Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SKY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.93. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,316,000 after acquiring an additional 167,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,520,000 after acquiring an additional 162,051 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 46.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,377,000 after acquiring an additional 582,173 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 165,453 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.