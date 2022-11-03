Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.05.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $100.31. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $172.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,065,000 after buying an additional 400,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,167,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

