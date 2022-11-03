Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Trading Up 0.6%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.25 and last traded at C$14.25. 40,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 153,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$857.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.09.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.