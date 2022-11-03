Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Raymond James

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:SLTTF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,386. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.