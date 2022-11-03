SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading 3.2% Higher

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €51.45 ($51.45) and last traded at €50.60 ($50.60). 86,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.04 ($49.04).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($52.00) price objective on SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.25. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

