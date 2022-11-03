Smith Micro Software (SMSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 67.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

SMSI stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.88. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $6.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

